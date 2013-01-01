SpaceLauncher for macOS

Hold down spacebar while pressing a key to launch or switch to an app.

e.g.

Download

Requires macOS 10.10 or later

Why spacebar?

It's bigger.

How to type space?

Just type spacebar.

SpaceLauncher is smart to recognize it.

Setup

preferences screenshot

I can't memorize these

Don't memorize. Just practice. Your fingers can memorize them easily.

And, SpaceLauncher will show you a hint,

hint window screenshot

depending on your typed keys after pressing spacebar down.

hint window screenshot

Moreover, only rarely used actions are highlighted (the keys used recently are gray), so you can find out the action you actually need quickly.

hint window with some gray rows

Stop reading, try it.

Feel safe to download. The app is signed, and it will not connect the Internet without your permission.

Questions and Answers